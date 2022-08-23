6 ‘members of question leak gang’ held in city

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members have detained six people, including the principal of a nursing college, in connection with leaking questions of nursing exams from different parts of the capital.

The arrestees are Farida Khatun, 51, wife of Mirza Md Shamim from Palong, Shariatpur, Monoara Khatun, 52, wife of Md Abdul Awal from Jafarpur, Chuadanga, Nargis Parvin, 47, , Sirajganj, Kohinur Begum, 65, wife of Md Shafiqur Rahman Sadik from Saghata, Gaibandha, Md Islamil Hossain, 38, son of late Safar Ali from Ghatail, Tangail and Md Ariful Islam, 37, son of Md Riaz Uddin from Kalihati, Tangail.

According to a media release of Rab Headquarters, a team of Rab's Detective Branch detained them after conducting drives in the capital's Mohakhali, Azimpur and Dhanmondi areas on Sunday night.

The ring used to leak questions of BSc in nursing exams of DU-affiliated nursing colleges. Their illegal activities were exposed after they leaked the question of Comprehensive Nursing and Path physiology exam on August 13.

Farida, Monoara, Nargis and Kohinoor have been the instructors of a nursing college in Dhaka for the last 10 years. Previously, they were members of question paper preparation committees of DU-affiliated nursing colleges.

In 2016, Kohinoor joined a private nursing college as a principal.

Arif is a first year student of a nursing college. Earlier, he was arrested and sent to jail for leaking the question of a Nurse Recruitment test in 2017. -UNB











