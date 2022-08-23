One gets 7-yr jail for cyber crimes in Naogaon

RAJSHAHI, Aug 22: The Cyber Crime Tribunal of Rajshahi convicted a man and sentenced him to seven-years imprisonment on charges of his involvement in cyber crimes in Naogaon district around five years back.

The convict identified as Mohan Ali, 34, of Halud Bihar village under Badalgachi Upazila in Naogaon district, was also fined Taka five lakh, in default, to suffer six months more behind the bar.

Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman found him guilty of the charges and handed down the verdict here this afternoon.

The convict was present in the court dock when the verdict was pronounced.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara told the journalists that a case had been lodged with Badalgachi Police Station against him related to his involvement in cyber crimes on July 19, 2017.

Referring to the prosecution story, Ismat Ara said the person was found engaged in spreading objectionable and obscene photos of a girl in social media. Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges against him.

After examining the recorded depositions of the enlisted prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence, the tribunal pronounced the verdict. -BSS











