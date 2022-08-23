

Dhaka South City Corporation has initiated a month-long dengue prevention awareness campaign in Ward 48, with technical support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Save the Children in Bangladesh.This month-long campaign aims to raise awareness, identify the source of Aedes mosquito larvae, educate community members about the identified sources, dengue fever symptoms, and preventive measures, and, finally, continue raising awareness through follow-up visits. The key message of this program is that raising awareness is the most effective way to prevent dengue. Another orientation session was held at Sabuj Bidyapith School and College in Ward 48 to create awareness among class 9 and 10 students through presentations and group exercises.