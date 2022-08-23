Video
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022
City News

CTTC arrests a JMB man from Shyamoli with militant books

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a member of militant outfit neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from city's Shyamoli area on Sunday.
The arrestee was identified as Hafizur Rahman alias Sokal.
According to the information of the DMP news portal, a team of the CTTC's Investigation wing conducted an operation at Shyamoli link road area under Adabor Police Station and arrested him.
It said the CTTC team also recovered a chapatti (sharp weapon) and three books related to JMB ideology and fundamentalism from his possession. The CTTC team sent Hafizur to the court after lodging a case against him.     -BSS


