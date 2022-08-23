CTTC arrests a JMB man from Shyamoli with militant books

The Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a member of militant outfit neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from city's Shyamoli area on Sunday.

The arrestee was identified as Hafizur Rahman alias Sokal.

According to the information of the DMP news portal, a team of the CTTC's Investigation wing conducted an operation at Shyamoli link road area under Adabor Police Station and arrested him.

It said the CTTC team also recovered a chapatti (sharp weapon) and three books related to JMB ideology and fundamentalism from his possession. The CTTC team sent Hafizur to the court after lodging a case against him. -BSS













