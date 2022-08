A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has fined two pharmacies Taka 7 lakh for stocking and selling unregistered drugs.

RAB 4 commanding officer (Captain) DIG Mozammel Haque said this in a press release on Monday.

He said a team of RAB 4 led by Executive Magistrate Anisur Rahman in cooperation Department raided the Darussalam area, Gabtoli and Amin bazar area of Savar thana on Sunday and fined them. BSS