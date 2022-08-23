12 get life-term jail for killing man in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Aug 22: A court here on Monday sentenced twelve people to life term imprisonment for killing a man in Jajira upazila of the district in 2014.

District and Session Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman pronounced the verdict this afternoon.

The convicts were sentenced to life term are- Azizul Madbar, Rafiqul Mridha, Liton Madbar, Mannan Mridha, A. Alim Mridha, Mofiz Mridha, Taran Farazi, Nurul Haque Mridha, Zulhas Mridha, Alauddin Fakir, A Barek Mridha and Monir Mridha. They are all residents of the Charkhoratala village of Joynagar Union of Jajira Upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Taka 10,000 each, in default, they will have to suffer more six months rigorous imprisonment.

According to the details of the case, that Azizul Madbar and Malek Fakir had a dispute for a long time, on April 13, 2014, Motaleb Madbar and Malek Fakir had a clash between them and father of Malek Fakir dead in the clash.

Motaleb Madbar, sister-in-law of Malek Fakir, filed a murder case in Jajira Police station on April 15, 2014, accusing 34 people and the opponent Azizul Madbar filed a counter case against 44 people in the same police station in this incident.

On October 1, 2015, someone killed Samad Madbar and left him in the crop field of the area. Jajira police filed a case in this incident. The case was handed over to Shariatpur CID for proper investigation.

Later, the CID investigation revealed that 12 people, including the accused Azizul Madbar, hacked to death Samad Madbar, a supporter of his party, to hang the witness and leftist of the previous case.

Shahjalal Madbar, son of the Samad Madbar, filed a murder case in Jajira police station accusing 12 people as the plaintiff. -BSS













