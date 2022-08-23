Video
Rizvi's statement over Aug 21 grenade attack is contempt of court: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the statement of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi over August 21 grenade attack is contempt of court, challenge to the court and a criminal offense.
 "The statement of BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is direct contempt of court, challenge to the court and a criminal offense. I think that it is needed to take legal actions to this end. I also think that action should be taken against him for two reasons-- contempt of court and a criminal offense," he said.
 The minister told reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
 Hasan said case was filed over the August 21 grenade attack, a lengthy judicial process has been completed through a detailed investigation, and the trial was completed on the basis of evidence. Many were given capital punishment at the trial while their (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman was sentenced to life imprisonment, he added.
 The minister said it is a court of contempt and a criminal offense to talk about the settled issue by the court.
Replying to a query over a new time frame of government offices, the minister said the step has been taken temporarily for reducing load shedding at villages to facilitate irrigation. Paddy cultivation of the season depends on irrigation and sunlight, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
 He said irrigation was not needed at this time, but due to insufficient rain this year, farmers are unable to plant paddy and other farming activities. Now, the electricity is needed for irrigation, Hasan added.
 The minister said such steps of saving electricity have also been taken across the globe including in the developed nations. Supplying electricity for hot water has been stopped at European countries while schools are open for three days in the United Kingdom, he added.
 Earlier, the minister unwrapped the cover of a book on historical March 7 speech written by poet, journalist and Sofen Foundation founder Dr Khan Asaduzzaman.    -BSS


