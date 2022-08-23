4 held over Tongi businessman murder

GAZIPUR, Aug 22: Police Monday said they arrested four people from Gazipur's Tongi over the murder of a businessman - subjected to a "swift, bloody and merciless" attack in Auchpara of the district.

Mastermind of the murder Mobarak Hossain, 22, and his partners in crime Jahangir Alam alias Jahangir, 20, Sakib, 22, and Ismail Hossain, 38 were arrested from different areas of Tongi Sunday night, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Iltutmish told UNB.

Police arrested Mobarak first and his associates attacked the police at Kasai Bari Railgate to free him.

During this time, three policemen and Mobarak sustained injuries. However, the mastermind's associates managed to flee the scene.

Police seized two knives and one axe during the drives.

Legal steps are underway against the arrestees, Iltutmish said.

On Sunday, Sumon Mohammad Tanon, 30, and Salahuddin Tuhin, 28, suffered serious wounds after being repeatedly stabbed by several men over an old enmity. It was not possible to say who delivered the fatal blows. However, all of the attackers shared a common intention: that Sumon and Salahuddin should die, or suffer very serious injuries. -UNB











