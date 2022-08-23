Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4 held over Tongi businessman murder

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

GAZIPUR, Aug 22: Police Monday said they arrested four people from Gazipur's Tongi over the murder of a businessman - subjected to a "swift, bloody and merciless" attack in Auchpara of the district.
Mastermind of the murder Mobarak Hossain, 22, and his partners in crime Jahangir Alam alias Jahangir, 20, Sakib, 22, and Ismail Hossain, 38 were arrested from different areas of Tongi Sunday night, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Iltutmish told UNB.
Police arrested Mobarak first and his associates attacked the police at Kasai Bari Railgate to free him.
During this time, three policemen and Mobarak sustained injuries. However, the mastermind's associates managed to flee the scene.
Police seized two knives and one axe during the drives.
Legal steps are underway against the arrestees, Iltutmish said.
On Sunday, Sumon Mohammad Tanon, 30, and Salahuddin Tuhin, 28, suffered serious wounds after being repeatedly stabbed by several men over an old enmity. It was not possible to say who delivered the fatal blows. However, all of the attackers shared a common intention: that Sumon and Salahuddin should die, or suffer very serious injuries.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air back to ‘unhealthy’ zone
6 ‘members of question leak gang’ held in city
One gets 7-yr jail for cyber crimes in Naogaon
Dhaka South City Corporation has initiated a month-long dengue prevention awareness campaign
CTTC arrests a JMB man from Shyamoli with militant books
2 pharmacies fined 7 lakh for selling unregistered drugs
Bangladesh Coast Guard seizes 518 bottles of foreign liquor
12 get life-term jail for killing man in Shariatpur


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft