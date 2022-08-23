

Abnormal price hike continues



Rice traders have given a clear hint that despite importing sufficient quantity from abroad the price is unlikely to come down. Regular price of all types of lentils have increased. Fish which are generally available at low prices in kitchen markets - Pangas and Tilapia have also increased by Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Potatoes, onions and green chillies have also become expensive.



At a broader level, prices of a simple coconut to life-saving drugs, laundry bills to even a hair cut all have increased in the past couple of weeks.



The point, however, not that the government has been kept in the dark about the harsh reality of regular and unchecked price hike, but why is it repeatedly failing to monitor and regulate prices or has it deliberately turned a blind eye to the manmade crisis?



Such abnormal and irrational regular price hike in daily commodities simply exposes government's little control over organised dubious syndicates. And it also indicates to an all pervasive mismanagement and zero law enforcement by regulating bodies concerned by ignoring greater public interest.



At the same time, it is promising to note that Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection or DNCRP authorities to have identified hoarders, wholesale and retail traders in orchestrating the recent egg price hike. The DNCRP has been reported to be working to catch the masterminds of the scam.



Once the culprits are arrested, we only expect to see exemplary punishment handed out to them. We want to see rule of law prevailing over all so-called syndicates and manipulators.



The manner in which dishonest importers, traders to retailers are toying with common people's hard earned money - already badly hit by a war triggering a global energy crisis is beyond our known words of criticism. With people's source of income shrinking fast such artificial price hike of daily essentials is immoral and unacceptable.



However, need of the hour is to urgently form a price monitoring committee to oversee that daily essentials are sold at fair price. Price monitoring and regulatory authorities, coupled with law enforcers must act immediately to check prices of essentials in the city's kitchen and wholesale markets.



