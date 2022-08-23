Stop child marriage

Dear Sir



Child marriage has not stopped due to lack of proper awareness and effective measures. In fact, the number of child marriages has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Poor parents want to be absolved of their responsibility by marrying off their underage daughters for a variety of reasons, including extreme financial hardship, lack of social security, etc.



Although the government has enacted strict laws to prevent child marriage, the number of cases refuses to decline. This has to stop. There is no alternative to creating public awareness in order to prevent child marriage. Besides government initiatives, the role of teachers, religious leaders and influential community members is also very important in this regard. In addition, those who allow or encourage child marriages to occur must be punished severely.



If this scourge cannot be contained, the expected development and prosperity of our country will be hampered.



Ramisa Anam Sara

Wari, Dhaka