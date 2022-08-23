

Hawa: Stunning cinematography but…



Anyway, let's come to the movie Hawa, that has been dominating urban discussions for some time. This has received rave reviews and while several papers plus on line reviewers have extolled it, no one asked the million Dollar question: will you feel the urge to watch it a second time?



For me and perhaps for other celluloid aficionados, a smashing movie is a film, which never gets stale even after ten viewings. Let's say, one can watch Surjokonnya by Alamgir Kabir five times and still be thrilled; the same goes for Ghuddi, Mohanayok or Shimana Periye.



However, I would never want to see Hawa again, at least not the whole film. Don't get me wrong here, it's a nice flick, only forty minutes too long and marred by too many flaws.

Yes, people who praise something vociferously have the tendency to get annoyed when something they lionisedis seen through a critical lense.



The errors need to be pointed out with the admission that in our effusive appreciation, we possibly were swayed by already established opinion.



Again, don't misunderstand me: it's aesthetically stunning�..but�..



The plot and the flaws:



A girl called Gulti is washed up on a boat and soon afterwards, her presence is having an impact on the overall ethos of the fishermen. Naturally, an attractive river gypsy on a boat filled with virile men, creates a combustible atmosphere.

She is here to settle an old score and while possesses super natural powers, does not use them to save the guy she likes.



It becomes clear in the end that Gulti has a grudge against the main fisherman, played with too much theatrics by Chanchol Chowdhury, and wants to kill him. However, she could have had her vendetta very early on when the main fisherman tried to molest her. So, this is flaw number one: why wait when you had the chance to satisfy your vengeance?



Secondly, there is no reason to create a situation where everyone has to perish; none of the others did her any harm.



Is she then an evil sea vixen? If so, why not save the one person she trusts with her supernatural powers? In the end, Gulti transforms into a snake to have her revenge. I mean, why didn't she turn into the serpent early on? That way, only those responsible for causing her some trauma early in her life could have paid and the others would have lived.



I got the feeling that the crew died for nothing!



Come to flaw number three: Gulti, played by Tushi, is supposed to be a river gypsy but she looks more like a sultry model. While all the others on the boat are darkened by exposure to direct sunlight, she is fair and lovely from start to end. Also, her gazes carry a look of seduction that is incongruous with a woman out to avenge the death of her father. The 'come hither' glance is a total aberration.



Flaw number four: in the trailer, a navy ship plus a shark like fish were shown to add to the thrill factor. Sadly, both shots have very little or almost no relation to the actual plot. I may not be wrong in stating that these shots were deliberately added to the trailer to create an impression of plot twists involving the navy and perils of the sea.

Commendable cinematography, memorable song:



Yes, Hawa's camera work is sensational while the song has gone viral for a reason. It's superb! First time a song has captured the imagination without having any scantily clad woman as the main attraction. For these two, the movie gets top marks.



But as I said earlier, this should have been forty minutes shorter as there is no major storyline or twists to hold the attention of the audience. Chanchol Chowdhury is versatile no doubt but perhaps he overacted a bit.



My understanding is that people went to the halls to see the movie after being influenced by the trailer, which is made very shrewdly to give the impression of several mouthwatering thrills.

So, before doing rave reviews, ask yourself: do I want to watch it a second time?

My answer is an honest 'no'.

Pradosh Mitra is a movie buff!











