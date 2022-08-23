Video
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Bhola and Dinajpur, on Sunday and Monday.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an accused in two murder cases from a paddy field in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Akher Ali, 40, son of Moazzem Hossain, a resident of Sabgram Chandpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was an accused in several cases including of two murders.
Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Akher Ali lying in a paddy field adjacent to Omarpur Satish Chandra Technical School and College in the upazila at around 9:30am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that Akher Ali might have killed by miscreants in a planned way.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.   
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a youth from a char area in Lalmohan Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said locals spotted the body in Char Kachuakhali Charpata area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila at dawn and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.
DINAJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a young man from an abandoned room in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Israfil Hossain Rubel, 25, son of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Kalisagar Village under No. 4 Sheikhpura Union in Sadar Upazila.
Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of Rubel in an abandoned room in the area at around 11:30am and informed police through national emergency number 999.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
The deceased's family members said Rubel had been missing from the house since Friday afternoon.



