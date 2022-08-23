Six ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Six people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Kurigram, Pirojpur and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

NOAKHALI: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam, 16, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Prasadpur Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ashraful committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night as his mother pressured him to quit his addiction to mobile games.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Misti Akhter, 16, daughter of Mukul Hossain, a resident of Dewaner Khamar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Misti Akter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room of the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recover recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's relative Adam Ali said Misti worked in a packaging factory. One Naeem Sarker, son of Ashar Uddin of the area, grabbed her and molested her a few days back. Misti committed suicide due to this insult.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PIROJPUR: A woman and two teenagers have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Nesarabad and Kawkhali upazilas of the district on Friday.

A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nesarabad Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Sebeka Rani Roy, 22, wife of Bidhan Roy. She was the daughter of Shanti Ranjan Hawlader of Durgakhati Village under Samudaykhati Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Bidhan Roy, 35, used to torture his wife over various issues.

As a sequel to it, Sebeka Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house on Friday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Shanti Ranjan lodged a case with Nesarabad PS in this connection accusing Bidhan Roy.

Nesarabad PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nesarabad Upazila on Friday.

Deceased Rabiul Islam, 14, was the son of late Shafiq Mia, a resident of Aramkhati Village under Jalabari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rabiul had been suffering from mental illness for long.

However, he hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Towhidul Islam confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, an SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Dakua, 16, daughter of Ashim Dakua, a resident of Uzialkhan Village in the upazila. She was an SSC examinee from Kawkhali Government SB Girls' School this year.

Police and local sources said Ananya hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon while no one was at home.

Later on, the family members saw the body was hanging inside a room and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mojur Alam, 27, son of late Hossain Ali, a resident of Sonaichhari area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monjur committed suicide by hanging himself in the evening due to a family feud with his wife.

On information, police recovered his body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Ukhiya PS Mokbul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











