Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:12 AM
Home Countryside

Four drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Cumilla and Bhola, in two days.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A young man drowned while taking bath in the bay at Kuakata Sea Beach in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mahbur Rahman Parvej, 29, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Rayerbag area in Dhaka.
It was learnt that Parvej went down to bathe along with his friends in Zero Point area of the beach at around 1 pm. At one stage of bathing, he drowned away by waves.
Later on, being informed, police recovered his body from the bay at around 3 pm.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahipur Police Station (PS) Abul Khair confirmed the incident.
CUMILLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Manoharganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Imtiaj Ahmed Abdullah, 6, son of Sohag Mia, a resident of Banglaish Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, Imtiaj drowned in a pond next his house in the morning while he was washing his face near its bank.
Later on, locals spotted his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two fishermen drowned in the Bay of Bengal in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Rabbi, 15, son of Siraj Uddin, and his uncle Mizan Majhi, 40, residents of Char Kacchhapia Village under Hazariganj Union.
Quoting locals, Shashibhusan PS OC Mizanur Rahman said eight to 10 fishermen were catching fish in the bay at Shibchar Point on Saturday night.
At that time, a group of pirates attempted to attack the fishing trawler. Rabbi jumped into the bay out of fear and went missing there. To rescue him, his uncle Mizan also jumped into water.
Later on, the other fishermen recovered their bodies.
As no complaint was filed with Shashibhusan PS, the law enforcers handed over the bodies to the deceased's family members without autopsies, the OC added.


