Jute growers count losses at Bagha



The photo shows farmer Hablu Mia retting jute in a pond that he took lease from Belal Hossain in Jotarghu Village of Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

All water bodies have dried up in the upazila because of inadequate rainfall.

This year per bigha jute farming cost stood at Tk 22,000-24,000. The jute production per bigha stood at 8-10 maund.

At present, per maund jute is selling at Tk 21,000-23,000. Per bigha loss stands at Tk 1,000-1,500.

Per bigha farming loss of about Tk 4,000-5,000 is counted by leasee farmers.

Despite loss-making, growers are continuing jute cutting, retting, fibre separating and drying.

New jute has started arriving at different bazaars in the upazila. On the basis of quality, per maund jute is selling at Tk 2,600-2,800 at retail level.

Grower Biplob Hossain said, his per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 24,000. This included three times ploughing charge Tk 1,000, two times irrigation Tk 2,000, seed and fertiliser Tk 2,000, two times weeding Tk 3,000, cutting and retting Tk 7,000, pond lease Tk 2,000, fibre separation Tk 3,500, transport fare Tk 2,000, and others Tk 2,000.

One jute seller at Bigha Haat in the upazila Mokbul Hossain said, he is incurring a per bigha loss of Tk 2,000.

Jute grower Amirul Islam of Chakrajapur said, he is counting loss for retting in distance area and increased labour wage.

Jute trader Abul Kalam said, jute quality is not good due to lack of proper retting and washing, and so growers are getting comparatively cheaper price.

Jute stocking trader Azizul Islam of Digha Village said, jute arrival is yet to start at full scale in bazaars. The jute arriving will start fully within one-two weeks. Then prices will increase, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, when traders will start purchasing jute in full swing, jute price will go up.











