Man crushed under train in Netrakona

A young man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of Netrakona at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Holud Mia, 29, son of Shohid Mia, a resident of Katalia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the Mohanganj-bound Haor Express Train crushed Holud Mia in Shotorongi area near Thakurakona Railway Station at around 5:20 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of GRP Mohanganj Circle Md Alamgir confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with Mymensingh Railway Police Station in this regard, the SI added.











