Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:11 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Jhenidah, Jashore

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Jashore, on Sunday.
JHENIDAH: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Milon Sheikh, 55, son of Joynal Abedin, hailed from Jashore District.
The injured person is Khokon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Sohel Rana said a motorcycle carrying two persons hit hard a roadside tree on the Jhenidah-Chuadanga highway in Nothorbagan area at around 11:20 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left Milon dead on the spot and Khokon injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The injured was taken to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital and currently undergoing treatment there.
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.
JASHORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 40, a resident of Putkhali Village under Sharsha Upazila of the district.
According to local sources, a speedy bus hit Habibur Rahman from behind in the morning while he was going to Jashore riding by a motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector of Navaran Highway PS Amiruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.


