Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Kurigram and Narsingdi, on Sunday and Monday.

PABNA: A retired policeman was hacked to death and 10 others were injured in a clash over previous enmity in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Bangram Bazar of Bhavanipur Village under Tatiband Union in the upazila at around 11am.

Deceased Jahangir Alam Khandaker, 67, son of late Hasan Khandaker, was a resident of Bhavanipur Village.

He retired as police constable from Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) in 2021.

Of the injured, Moti Khandaker, brother of Jahangir, Ayenuddin, son of Arfan Molla, Abdur Rahim, son of Nazimuddin, are in critical condition.

The identities of the other injured could not be known immediately.

The deceased's son Zubair Khandaker said Jahangir Alam protested against gambling in the area after his retirement.

However, some dishonest people including Ashraf, Jasim Master, Raja, Suman and Sobhan attacked on Jahangir in the house at around 11am over the matter, leaving him dead on the spot.

At least 10 people were also injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were admitted to Pabna General Hospital.

Of the injured, Moti Khandaker was later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Police said the clash took place over previous enmity of two groups.

However, the law enforcers arrested five people in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sujanagar Police Station (PS) Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision and filing of a case is underway in this regard.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife was hacked to death by her husband in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The incident took place in Kawartali area under Nageshwari Municipality at around 3:30am.

The deceased was identified as Rehena Khatun, 32, wife of Ansar Ali. She was the daughter of Bahar Uddin of Kawalitari area in the municipality.

Police and local sources said Rehena Khatun got married with Ansar Ali, 55, son of late Shariatullah Munshi of Pashchim Kutinaodanga Village under Santoshpur Union in the upazila about an era back. It was her second marriage. The couple started living in Kawalitari area since their marriage.

Ansar Ali started suspecting his wife over extramarital affair recently.

Following this, the couple often locked into quarrels.

However, Ansar Ali and Rehena Khatun were locked into an altercation over the matter at around 3:30am on Monday.

At one stage of the altercation, Ansar Ali hacked his wife with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals caught Ansar Ali and handed over him to police.

The deceased's brother Ismail Hossain lodged a murder case with Nageshwari Police Station (PS) on Monday noon.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Tambirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his friend in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 35, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Gotashia area in the upazila.

Police sources said there had been a dispute in between Azad and his friend Billal Hossain, 38, a resident of the same area, for the last few days.

As sequel to that, Billal struck on Azad's throat with a machete on Sunday afternoon while taking rest at a place nearby the house, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers detained Billal in this regard.

During initial interrogation, Billal said he killed Azad out of anger.

Sub-Inspector of Monohardi PS Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











