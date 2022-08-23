Minor girl raped in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Aug 22: A five-year-old minor child was raped allegedly by her neighbour in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Ghorapa Village under Bajana Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Police sources said one Rabiul, 18, allegedly raped the child tying a towel around her face when she went to his (Rabiul) father's grocery shop to buy some foods.

The family members took her to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex as she was bleeding after returning home. She was later referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College as her condition deteriorated further.

A case was filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) accusing Rabiul in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Panchbibi PS Polash Chandra Deb confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.












