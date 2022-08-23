Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room

A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room

A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room of Noakhali Science and Technology University on Monday to mark the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day. The Department of Microbiology organized the programme with its Chairman Prof Dr Firoz Ahmed in the chair. NSTU VC Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam attended the programme as the chief guest.    Pro-VC Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and President of NSTU Teachers' Association Prof Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur also spoke on the occasion.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three found dead in three districts
Six ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Four drown in three districts
Jute growers count losses at Bagha
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
Chuadanga Sadar Upazila administration distributed smart ID cards
Two killed in road mishaps in Jhenidah, Jashore
Three murdered in three districts


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft