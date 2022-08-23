

A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room













A discussion meeting was organized in the seminar room of Noakhali Science and Technology University on Monday to mark the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day. The Department of Microbiology organized the programme with its Chairman Prof Dr Firoz Ahmed in the chair. NSTU VC Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam attended the programme as the chief guest. Pro-VC Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and President of NSTU Teachers' Association Prof Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer