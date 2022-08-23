60 fishermen go missing in Bay within 13 days

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Aug 22: In a 13-day gap, more than 60 fishermen went missing due to capsize of at least 13 fishing trawlers in the southern cost of the Bay of Bengal in Char Fassion Upazila of the district.

A total of eight fishers of Yusuf Maji and Kamal Maji trawler capsize at Dhalchar in deep of the Bay of Bengal on August 9. Still these fishers are remaining untraced. Bewailing is gripping their families.

These 13 fishing boats went to the Bay estuary in the southern Bay cost on August 19. But these got to sink because of the wind. Four of these boats and at least 50 fishers are still remaining missing.

Dhalchar Union Chairman Salam Hawladar said, "Two of our missed trawlers were found on Saturday. But eight fishers who went missing with sinking of Yusuf Maji's trawler are remaining untraced."

Four trawlers of Char Fasson and two ones of Lalmohan are still missing, he added. According to the Department of Fisheries, there were at least 70 fishers in these trawlers, he further said.

A total of 56 fishers of Lalmohan's four trawlers have been rescued alive from the Sundarban, This information was confirmed by Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pallab Kumar Hazra.

To trace out the remaining fishers, five Coast Guard teams are working, the UNO added.

According to the Char Fasson Upazila administration and the Coast Guard sources, missed fishers included 12 ones of Abu Kalam Maji of Dhalchar, eight of Jahangir Talukdar, 12 of Shah Alam Maji, 12 of Jamal Mahi of Samraj, 14 of Nazim Maji, 16 of Zakir Maji, 12 of Faruk Maji, 12 of Jahir Maji of Char Kukri Mukri, 13 of Nasir Maji, 15 of Dulal Maji of Jahanpur, 15 of Khokan Maji, 15 of Mannan Maji, and 15 fishers of Shafiullah Maji.

Of the missing fishers, 84 ones have been rescued.

Saram Member of Jahanpur area said, 47 fishers of Khokan Maji, Shafiullah Maji and Mannan Maji, and 23 ones of Samraj's Faruk Maji are still untraced.

President of Mainuddin Fishing Ghat Warehouse Owner Association Maksudur Rahman said, four trawlers boarding 60 fishers went to deep sea four days back. Due to rough weather on Friday, their contact with their families became disrupted.

Char Kukri Mukri Union Chairman Abul Hasem Mahajan said, one trawler is still missing boarding 14/15 fishers.

Char Fasson Upazila's Senior Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Minar said, most of the fishers of the sunken trawlers have been rescued alive.

Char Fasson Upazila UNO (in-charge) and Assistant Commissioner (land) Abdul Matin Khan said, "We informed fishers before the wind through cautionary device. But it takes several hours to return from sea. The wind went on high speed, and they could not return."

The rescue operation is going on, he added.

Intelligence Officer of the Coast Guard-South Masum said, Coast Guard teams are in active rescue operation in the sea.

















