Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Spiritual leader of Israeli ultra-Orthodox party dies

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

JERUSALEM, Aug 22: Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the spiritual leader of Israel's largest ultra-Orthodox political party, died in hospital Monday aged 91, his family said, as tens of thousands packed Jerusalem streets for his funeral.
Cohen, who headed the Council of Torah Sages, the highest body in the Shas party, had been at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem when his health deteriorated on Sunday evening, according to his family.
Shas head Aryeh Deri said he was "heartbroken" over Cohen's death.
"Woe to the world, which has lost its leader, and the ship which has lost its captain," Deri said in a pre-dawn statement.
Tens of thousands of mourners attended a funeral service for Cohen, who also led Porat Yossef, the leading Talmudic school for Sephardic Jews in Israel.
Israel's police force said hundreds of officers were deployed in Jerusalem to secure the procession, in which vast crowds of men and boys packed the streets.
"On behalf of the Israeli government and all the Israeli people, I send my condolences to his family, his pupils and all those who honour his memory," Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted.
Born in Jerusalem in 1930, Cohen succeeded the highly influential Rabbi Ovadia Yossef who died in 2013.
President Isaac Herzog expressed his "sadness" over Cohen's death, in a tweet alongside a picture with him.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Activists hold placards during a protest against the release of men convicted
Problem has not been resolved: S Jaishankar
Spiritual leader of Israeli ultra-Orthodox party dies
UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence
Thousands of ultra orthodox Jews attend on August 22
Chinese ship leaves Sri Lanka
US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills since 2018
Smoke billows at the site of a reported Russian strike


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft