

Thousands of ultra orthodox Jews attend on August 22















Thousands of ultra orthodox Jews attend on August 22 the funeral in Jerusalem of Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the influential spiritual leader of Israel's largest ultra-Orthodox Shas political party, who died in hospital today at the age of 91. Cohen, who headed the Council of Torah Sages, the highest body in the Shas party, had been at the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem when his health deteriorated on Sunday evening, according to his family. photo : AFP