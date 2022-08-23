Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills since 2018

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

SEOUL, Aug 22: The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military drills since 2018 on Monday, Seoul said -- a move likely to enrage North Korea, which has been ramping up its nuclear threats.
Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from its nuclear-armed neighbour.
The two countries have long carried out joint exercises, which they insist are purely defensive but North Korea sees them as a rehearsal for invasion.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise marks the resumption of large-scale training sessions after they were scaled back due to Covid-19 and a bout of failed diplomacy with Pyongyang.
"The significance of this joint exercise is rebuilding the South Korea-US alliance and solidifying the combined defence posture by normalising... combined exercises and field training," the defence ministry said.
Details of the drills that run from August 22 to September 1 have not been released, but they usually include field exercises involving aircraft, warships and tanks -- with tens of thousands of troops.
During a meeting last week, the allies agreed to "expanding the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training," noting the increased volume of North Korean missile tests.
This will start "with Ulchi Freedom Shield... to bolster combined readiness," they said in a joint statement.
Analysts say North Korea may use the drills as a reason to conduct more weapons tests. Earlier this month, Pyongyang warned it would "wipe out" Seoul authorities, who it blamed for a recent Covid-19 outbreak in the isolated country.
That threat came less than a month after Kim Jong Un said his country was "ready to mobilise" its nuclear capability in any war with the United States and South Korea.
North Korea has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
Washington and Seoul officials have also warned that the isolated regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Activists hold placards during a protest against the release of men convicted
Problem has not been resolved: S Jaishankar
Spiritual leader of Israeli ultra-Orthodox party dies
UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence
Thousands of ultra orthodox Jews attend on August 22
Chinese ship leaves Sri Lanka
US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills since 2018
Smoke billows at the site of a reported Russian strike


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft