Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

BEIJING, Aug 22: The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated Aug. 21.

The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 p.m. (0800-1300 GMT) to "ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses", the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said. -REUTERS















