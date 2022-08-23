Video
Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

BEIJING, Aug 22: The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated     Aug. 21.
The measures mean dozens of shopping malls in districts across the southwestern city must adjust their business hours to 4-9 p.m. (0800-1300 GMT) to "ensure the safe and orderly supply of power and ensure the basic needs of the masses", the Chongqing Economic And Information Commission said.    -REUTERS


