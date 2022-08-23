NBL Rajshahi holds business review meeting



The business review meeting 2022 of Rajshahi Region of National Bank Ltd (NBL) was held at Shimanto Conference Center, Rajshahi recently, says a press release.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the meeting.The Managers of 28 branches of Rajshahi Region took part in the detailed discussion on the branch activities and performances up to June 2022.Deputy Managing Director Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury was also present in the meeting. The participants vowed and committed to work dedicatedly for business development, recovery of classified nonperforming loans and achievement of other targets.