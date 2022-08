Md Zainal Abedin joins BKB as a GM

Md. Zainal Abedin

Md. Zainal Abedin joined Bangladesh Krishi bank (BKB) as General Manager (GM) recently. Prior to his joining in BKB, he was the GM of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, says a press release.He started his banking career in Karmasangsthan Bank as Principal Officer in the year 2000.He completed BSC (Hon's) and MSC in Physics from the Chittagong University. He also completed MBA Degree in Finance and Banking.He served as General Manager (Admin) in Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and General Manager (Operation) and General Manager of Rajshahi Division as additional in Charge.