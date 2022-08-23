

Sonali Bank inks deal with Digicon Technologies, Earth Next Technologies

An agreement signed on 22nd August, Monday at Sonali Bank Head office is treated as a milestone in the progress of digital and vibrating banking services at the door of public and clients.

CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan was present as chief guest at signing ceremony.

Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath , Managing Director of Digicon Technologies Limited Wahidur Rahman Sharif and Earthnext Tecnologies Limited CEO Sadi Abdullah singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers of Sonali Bank, executives of both organizations were present on the occasion.

It is noted that Sonali Bank is going to introduce the first call center among the state owned and state run banks. A central communication system will be developed through call centers where service will be provided to the customers 24*7 hours by Telephone, Mobile Phone, SMS, Email and Social Media such as Facebook, Messenger, whatsapp and Twitter. Customers and public can get all information about services and products without coming to the bank through the call center.

















