MBL holds workshop on Internal Credit Risk Rating for Banks

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently organized a workshop titled "Internal Credit Risk Rating System (ICRRS) for Banks" at its training institute in Dhaka.
A total of 50 Credit desk officials from various divisions of Head Office and branches located in Dhaka participated in the workshop, says a press release.
Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop highlighting the importance of ICRRS guidelines.
He also advised all officials to strictly adhere to the related guidelines of ICRRS. Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed and Dr. Md. Mahabbat Hossain, faculty member of BIBM were the resource persons at the workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the day long programme.


