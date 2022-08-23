

MBL holds workshop on Internal Credit Risk Rating for Banks

A total of 50 Credit desk officials from various divisions of Head Office and branches located in Dhaka participated in the workshop, says a press release.

Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop highlighting the importance of ICRRS guidelines.

