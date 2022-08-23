Video
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits 6,300-mark again

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Stocks sustained the gaining streak with the key index of the major bourse crossing the 6,300 mark as the buoyant investors continued their buying interest in sector-wise issues anticipating positive momentum ahead.
DSEX, the prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 40.67 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 6,300.14. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 21.18 points to finish at 2,247.34 and the Shariah Index (DSES) rose 7.44 points to close at 1,380.07. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 14,775.63 million, which was Taka 10,577.60 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 381 issues traded, 117 declined, 165 advanced and 99 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
Beximco was the most traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, Delta Life, LHBL and BSC.
FAREASTLIF was the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent while the First Fin was the worst loser, losing 5 per cent.
 The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 122.06 points to settle at 18,512.45 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-advancing 74.65 points to close at 11,092.81.
Of the issues traded, 81 declined, 144 advanced and 83 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 1.11 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 32.73 crore.    
BSS


