DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, sources at the ministry said.

The last date for submission of tender bids has been fixed on September 6, next.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.













