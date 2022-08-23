Video
Iran stock exchange suspends largest steel-maker after fraud claims

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

TEHRAN, Aug 22: Tehran's stock exchange has suspended Iran's largest steel-maker from trading following a parliamentary report alleging corruption to the tune of $3 billion, local media reported.
Trading of the Mobarakeh Steel Company's stocks has been suspended "due to uncertainties about the transparency of information", said the Tehran bourse's chief executive Mahmoud Goudarzi, quoted by the Fars news agency.
Trading in the company will not resume "until the necessary information is clearly obtained", he said, according to the news report late Saturday. Located in central Isfahan province, Mobarakeh plays a major role in Iran's economy and is the owner of local football team Sepahan.
The firm and several of its subsidiaries are subject to US Treasury Department sanctions. Fars said the decision came days after the release of a 295-page parliamentary report alleging widespread corruption among the firm's senior management between 2018 and 2021.
The report accuses the company of 90 counts of wrongdoings including fraud and influence-peddling, amounting to a total of around $3 billion, Fars said.    -AFP


