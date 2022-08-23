Agri officials asked to conduct mobile courts to check fertilizer crisis

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam gave directives to field level agricultural-officials to conduct mobile courts so that anyone could not create artificial shortage of fertilizer or increase its price at markets.

He gave the directives while addressing a meeting titled 'Overall Fertilizer Situation Review' virtually at the secretariat on Sunday.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture (Fertilizer Management and Materials) Balai Krishna Hazra, Chairman of BADC, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and officials of the field level agriculture department of the entire country were connected in the meeting.

In the meeting, the deputy directors of DAE of each district highlighted the overall situation of fertilizers in the country.

Under the leadership of the upazila executive officer, meetings should be held for the upazila agriculture officer, police officers and dealers farmers, public representatives and journalists to inform them about the adequacy of fertilizers at the upazila level.

It was also informed in the meeting that there is sufficient stock of all kinds of fertilizers in the country against the demand. -BSS















