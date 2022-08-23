Video
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022
StanChart Market Leader for CSR in BD: Euromoney

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) was recently named the Market Leader in Bangladesh for CSR as part of Euromoney Market Leaders survey.
The survey is an independent assessment conducted by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication. It evaluates the work done by financial service providers across key banking categories and markets, says a press release.
The Bank was recognised as part of this year's inaugural rankings for its constant and consistent focus on meeting the social, developmental, environmental, and economic needs of communities across Bangladesh.
As part of Euromoney Market Leaders' holistic assessment process, StanChart was given the ranking of Market Leader for championing socially responsible and environmentally sustainable practices, working with stakeholders to address societal challenges, supporting immediate Covid-19 relief efforts, and driving economic inclusion and empowerment.
StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "The true impact of CSR and community activities cannot be quantified in terms of cost. It is about the lives that we can change for the better and the positive imprint that we leave behind. That is why we are particularly grateful for this accolade, as it reflects the opinions of our industry peers and key stakeholders and reaffirms our stance to be here for good in the long run. I am thankful to our clients, regulators, communities and all other stakeholders for this recognition and for constantly inspiring us make bold stands for our communities."
The Bank has implemented community support measures in the following areas in recent months: Donation of oxygen plants to three community hospitals with combined capacity of 1,700 litre/min, serving up to 400 patients per day; Provision of life-saving medical services for critically affected COVID-19 patients; Provision of life-sustaining food and hygiene support to 125,000 individuals in 2021; Set-up of digital classrooms in 10 locations across Bangladesh to reduce technology-based inequality in the education sector in 2022; Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for 1700 beneficiaries in 2021;    Emergency relief and aid for families impacted by devastating flooding in Northern Bangladesh in 2022; and Tree plantation initiatives over the years to combat climate change.
Euromoney Market Leaders results are based on award submissions, industry interviews, in-house data, and proprietary research. In each category, Euromoney Market Leaders offers up to three ranking tiers: Market Leader (Tier-1), Highly Regarded (Tier-2), and Notable (Tier-3).


