Nagad launches Tk 10 mobile recharge offer

Along with other services, Nagad, the popular mobile financial service has launched an exclusive 10-taka recharge offer to provide users with more profits on mobile recharge.

Under the campaign, customers who have not recharged after December 31, 2021, will receive a cashback of TK10 on TK 20 recharge or 1 GB internet at only TK10 to their mobile number linked to the Nagad wallet, says a press release.

Starting from today (Monday) customers of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad can enjoy this instant cashback offer of TK 10 on recharging TK 20 from any mobile operator in the country. Or, customers will get a chance to purchase a 1 GB internet pack from any mobile operator at TK 10 only.

Nagad Customers can enjoy this cashback offer by recharging via Nagad app or USSD (*167#). However, Nagad customers can avail this offer only once and it is only valid on the prepaid or postpaid phone number connected with the customer's Nagad account.

However, Customers can enjoy either of these two deals between Tk 10 cashback on TK 20 recharge or 1 GB of data at Tk 10. The cashback will be credited to the customer's account within a day. Besides, Nagad Islamic customers can also join this campaign.

Under the 1 GB at TK 10 internet offer, customers of Grameenphone, Robi and Airtel will get Tk 28 cashback on Tk 38 recharge. Customers of Banglalink will receive Tk 21 cashback on Tk 31 recharge and Teletalk customers will receive TK 17 cashback on TK 27 recharge. This cashback will be credited to the customer's Nagad account within a day.

Commenting on the mega campaign, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, The Chief Business Officer of Nagad Said, "Commodity prices are currently rising all across the world. Offers such as Tk 10 cashback on Tk 20 recharge and 1 GB internet for Tk 10 will make mobile recharging much more affordable and useful for the common citizens of the country. We have taken this endeavor for all Nagad customers."

















