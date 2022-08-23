

RFL holds dealers’ conference in UAE

The programme was held at a Dubai hotel Thursday, according to a media statement.

Top 70 dealers of Rangpur Metal's gas stove, water pump, and kitchen sink; products of Regal Furniture and Bizli Cables participated in the conference.

Md Moniruzzaman, director of Rangpur Metal and Bizli Cables, Shafiul Alam Khan, chief operating officer of Regal Furniture, Shariful Islam, head of marketing of Rangpur Metal, and Rakib Ahmed, head of marketing of Bizli Cables, were also present. -UNB

















Rangpur Metal Industries, Regal Furniture and Bizli Cables of business conglomerate RFL Group recently hosted a dealers' conference in the United Arab Emirates.The programme was held at a Dubai hotel Thursday, according to a media statement.Top 70 dealers of Rangpur Metal's gas stove, water pump, and kitchen sink; products of Regal Furniture and Bizli Cables participated in the conference.Md Moniruzzaman, director of Rangpur Metal and Bizli Cables, Shafiul Alam Khan, chief operating officer of Regal Furniture, Shariful Islam, head of marketing of Rangpur Metal, and Rakib Ahmed, head of marketing of Bizli Cables, were also present. -UNB