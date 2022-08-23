Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RFL holds dealers’ conference in UAE

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

RFL holds dealers’ conference in UAE

RFL holds dealers’ conference in UAE

Rangpur Metal Industries, Regal Furniture and Bizli Cables of business conglomerate RFL Group recently hosted a dealers' conference in the United Arab Emirates.
The programme was held at a Dubai hotel Thursday, according to a media statement.
Top 70 dealers of Rangpur Metal's gas stove, water pump, and kitchen sink; products of Regal Furniture and Bizli Cables participated in the conference.
Md Moniruzzaman, director of Rangpur Metal and Bizli Cables, Shafiul Alam Khan, chief operating officer of Regal Furniture, Shariful Islam, head of marketing of Rangpur Metal, and Rakib Ahmed, head of marketing of Bizli Cables, were also present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBL Rajshahi holds business review meeting
Md Zainal Abedin joins BKB as a GM
Sonali Bank inks deal with Digicon Technologies, Earth Next Technologies
MBL holds workshop on Internal Credit Risk Rating for Banks
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300m more in Vietnam
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits 6,300-mark again
DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
Iran stock exchange suspends largest steel-maker after fraud claims


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft