Oppo brings smartphone with android-based operating system

Oppo on Sunday officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13, to global users.

As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, ColorOS 13 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while introducing a brand-new Aquamorphic Design for a concise and comfortable visual experience and user-friendly UI.

Boosted by Oppo's latest tech innovations, ColorOS 13 includes a range of new features for smart multi-device connection to further enhance productivity with intelligent experiences. Concise and comfortable UI made possible with new Aquamorphic Design

Inspired by the way water acts in nature, Oppo has introduced a brand-new Aquamorphic Design to ColorOS 13 to create a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI. ColorOS 13 features a new Theme Palette inspired by the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, while the new system font improves the readability of system text in any language. With other upgrades like Card-styled Layout, ColorOS 13 is designed to deliver a concise and comfortable visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design.

ColorOS 13 also delivers a more intuitive user experience through the integration of different Aquamorphic Effects into the system animations, UI, and Quantum Animation Engine with new Behavioral Prediction on users' control intentions.

This is complemented by Oppo's human-centric inclusive design language, which introduces Empty State Illustrations, Adaptive Layouts for different screen sizes, and highly recognizable icons to enhance readability and overall ease of use. Also, a new series Always-On Display images is called "Homeland", which depict powerful scenes of wild animals in nature. The Always-On Display animations reveal the changes in the homes where animals live, based on daily temperature changes to call on you to pay attention to climate change and the earth we live on together.

ColorOS 13 marks the debut of the Dynamic Computing Engine, Oppo's system-level technical solutions developed in-house to deliver a more smooth and stable system and all-round improvements to the fundamental user experience. The Engine brings two major improvements to ColorOS 13, including increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

Oppo's Dynamic Computing Engine improves the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life by achieving a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps to keep more apps alive in the background, making it possible to switch between multiple apps without losing the status within an app or experiencing lag while switching.





















