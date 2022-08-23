Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vodafone agrees to sell Hungary unit for 1.8b euros

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read

LONDON, Aug 22: British telecoms group Vodafone agreed Monday to sell its Hungarian division to local peer 4iG and state-owned holding company Corvinus Zrt for 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
The London-listed giant added in a statement that the proposed sale would create Hungary's second largest fixed-line and mobile telecoms operator.
"This combination with 4iG will allow Vodafone Hungary ... to play a major role in the future growth and development of the sector as a much stronger scaled and fully converged operator," added Chief Executive Nick Read in the statement.
"The combined entity will increase competition and have greater access to investment to further the digitalisation of Hungary."
The sale "also supports the Hungarian state's goal of creating a national ... champion" in information and communications technology.
A Vodafone spokesman said proceeds will be used to deleverage its balance sheet, or cut debt, as it looks to build scale in other markets.
European heavyweight Vodafone, which has been restructuring for several years, expects the sale to complete at the end of 2022.
As part of this strategy, Vodafone spun off and listed its phone masts division Vantage Towers on the German stock market last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBL Rajshahi holds business review meeting
Md Zainal Abedin joins BKB as a GM
Sonali Bank inks deal with Digicon Technologies, Earth Next Technologies
MBL holds workshop on Internal Credit Risk Rating for Banks
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300m more in Vietnam
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits 6,300-mark again
DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
Iran stock exchange suspends largest steel-maker after fraud claims


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft