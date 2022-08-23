Daraz Mart express delivery service launched

The country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh has launched 'Daraz Mart,' an express delivery service, to bring utmost convenience to consumers.

Customers can now avail same-day delivery services from DarazMart and instantly grab their everyday essentials and favorite products through this service, says a press release.

Due to the heavy traffic, unbearable heat, unavoidable pollution and overcrowded marketplaces, shopping has become extremely hectic these days for most people. To beat these challenges, a lot are shifting to online marketplaces to purchase their daily essentials.

However, online shops are usually not able to deliver on the same day, and often come with various setbacks. For example, pre-order-based deliveries mostly take up a long time in the delivery queues. Daraz has introduced Daraz Mart to make consumers' lives convenient by eliminating the wait for desired products and providing an instant shopping experience.

Daraz Mart is the best choice for online customers in Bangladesh because it offers the largest assortments of groceries, ranging from food, health & beauty and lifestyle to personal care products and much more, which deal at the best price and offers with same-day delivery facility.

At present, Daraz Mart is available in Dhaka (north and south) and Chittagong (metro cities) for FBD Packages (warehouse packages) weighing not more than 08 kgs. To avail of the same-day delivery service, customers have to place an order between 12AM (midnight) to 11AM (morning). If anyone orders after 11AM, the order will be delivered the next day.



















