Fuel traders go on strike in Khulna for higher margin

KHULNA, Aug 22: Fuel traders are observing a symbolic strike to press home their demands for an increase in sales commission and tanker lorry fares.

Fuel loading at Khulna's Padma, Meghna and Yamuna oil depots and supply to 15 districts have stopped amid the 12-hour strike on Monday.

The strike, called by four organisations, including the Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association and the Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association, will continue until 6 pm. Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association said:

"A symbolic strike is being observed for 12 hours. As a result, the extraction of fuel oil from three depots in Khulna has been stopped, along with supplies to 10 districts in Khulna and five in greater Faridpur," said Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association's Khulna divisional committee.

-bdnews24.com



















