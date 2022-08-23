Video
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022
Business

Ctg port needs huge investment to spur logistic services

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Nurul Qayyum Khan

Nurul Qayyum Khan

Aiming to spur Chattogram Port's operation activities huge domestic and foreign investments are required to match the capacity of the country's seaborne transport with growing export-import activities.
Over the decades Bangladesh has been transforming its port operations using modern technology and devising policy supports to carry out rising trade through the port.
The concept of Inland Container Depot (ICD) has been successfully contributing in promote offshore trade. But in the wake of 4th industrial revolution existing port facilities, additional infrastructure, automation and handling capacities in the port need to be further developed.
These are effective tools that can speed up trade, reduce lead time and increase government's revenue by stopping pilferage.
Nurul Qayyum Khan, Chairman of the Qns Container Services Limited and Qns Shipping Logistics Limited said this while talking with the Daily Observer.
He said inevitably port efficiency will be a major issue in the upcoming days for world trade and automation of the systems using artificial intelligence, modern scanning to speed up checking consignment need to be faster for congestion free delivery of goods. It needs huge domestic and foreign investment.
He said it is the high time to invite investors without delay to turn the port into a world class one.  
He said with increasing economic growth supported by export of readymade garments and other exports currently a good numbers local and foreign logistics firms are operating in the country to supporting the supply chain. Foreign logistics firms have directly invested in this sector.
Qayyum Khan also President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) said introduction of inland container depot outside Chattogram Port has opened the gate way of goods delivery and staffing.
Currently more than 90 per cent of exports are shipped via ICDs. It has eased the goods shipment procedures and containerized it in safe way for offshore sail.
Prior to ICDs, haphazard goods export process and higher lead time would delay shipment. Now these are past.
Mr Qayyum Khan said currently 19 ICDs now in operation handled and staffed export goods worth $51 billion last year which is almost similar to the country's record $52 billion export.
He said despite many bottlenecks, ICDs service is on rise as the exporters rely on them due to quality and safe of services.
The BICDA president said, "Though we are working for the country, few people are not recognizing our services to the nation". He said demanded government support to the ICD services. Over 19 ICDs are operating in Chattogram port and every ICD has invested huge money with bank borrowing.
He said at this moment a cut in corporate tax for ICDs are helpful to provide affordable cost services to the exporters when a rise in fuel costs and enhanced costs will inordinately affect cost of doing business.


