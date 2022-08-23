Mongla Port turns busy after completion of Padma Bridge

KHULNA, Aug 22: Mongla Port, the country's second largest sea port sees huge speedy activities in last two months after completion of Padma Bridge.

Huge machineries, equipment, raw materials of some mega projects including the Rooppur nuclear power plant, Rampal power plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and Khanjahan Ali railway bridges and huge cars have been unloaded through the Port in last fifty days, said an MPA official on Monday.

During the period huge garments items, shrimp, vegetables, fruits and other items have been exported during last two months, he said.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Md Makruzzaman, Secretary of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) said, today that Mongla Port has achieved international standard after completion of the Padma Bridge.

A total of 896 foreign ships anchored at the port in 2021-22 fiscal years (FY).

"Capability of cargo handling is being increased several times than previous months and businessmen showing interest to use the port as distance between Dhaka to Mongla now stands 170 kilometers while Dhaka to Chittagong stands at 260 kilometers," he said.

Several development activities including dredging are ongoing and 9.5 to 10 meter draft ship now can anchor at Mongla Port jetties, he said adding that a vested quarter are now trying to shut dredging activities at Mongla Port inner bar channel in a bid to obstruct development activities of the government.

He, however, said foreign ships draft between 9.5 meters to 10 meters are now capable to anchor at Harbaria, entry point of Mongla Port jetty near the Bay of Bengal, also known as outer bar, after completion of dredging. But, the MPA are now facing trouble to complete 23.4 kilometers inner bar dredging from Harbaria dredging area to port jetty as vested quarter obstructed to keep sands at the river side lands during the Pashur River dredging. Contacted, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa told The Daily Observer that the government has taken many initiatives to enhance ability of Mongla port.

"The MPA sees the record ship due to intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, special direction of shipping ministry, cooperation by Mongla Port users and hard work by the employees of the organization," he said.

Number of foreign ship arriving is increasing day by day after completion of Padma Bridge and industrialization boosted up centering Padma Bridge, Mongla Port and Rampal Power Plant. Investors are importing different production materials like machineries, cement clinkers, car, fertilizers and equipment for industrialization, he added.
















