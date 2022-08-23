New banking hours from 9am to 4pm

With the aim of saving electricity, the government has scheduled new banking time from 9 am to 4 pm from Wednesday.

This decision was taken in the virtual cabinet meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting through video conference from the Ganabhaban and the Ministers and state ministers joined from Cabinet Division in the Secretariat.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam gave this information in a press briefing at the Secretariat after the meeting.













