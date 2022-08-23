Govt plans to send 8.1 lakh workers abroad in FY’23

The government has worked out a plan to send 8.10 lakh Bangladeshi workers abroad and provide skills development training to 5.20 lakh in the fiscal 2022-23.

Besides, to train up more workers for meeting overseas job market demands it is expected to start operation of some 100 technical trainer centers in different parts of the country.

According to an official document, it is necessary to provide necessary training to workers for their skill development and ensure their better jobs abroad.

To this end, all training programmes of technical institutes and institutes of marine technology are conducted under the National, Technical and Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) from the last fiscal year( 2021-22).

Recognition of prior learning (RPL) activities has been taken up for effective use of learning by migrant workers abroad to increase their earnings in the overseas labour market.

Apart from this, foreign language teaching courses are going on in the 43 Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs).

In addition, for bringing discipline in the immigration system three new online systems titled- 'Employee Connectivity Reporting System', 'Online Grievance Management System', and 'Recruiting Agencies Information Management system (RAIMS)' have been introduced, said a government document.

The government has taken up a range of initiatives for the welfare of both expatriate workers and workers returning from abroad.

The discipline in the immigration system has been ensured through monitoring the activities of the recruiting agencies on regular basis.

The document mentioned that manpower sector has been completely digitalised through different programmes like- creating professional database for employee recruitment; scrutinizing visa forms through mobile apps; separate portal for receiving grievance petitions and automation of the activities of the 'Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training' (BMET).

A number of activities are going on for the purpose of re-integration of migrant workers who have returned home and providing soft investment loans for their self- employment; providing scholarships to the meritorious children of the expatriates and providing medical assistance to the disabled expatriate workers on their return.

An action plan for establishing technical training institutes at every Upazila in phases has been taken up for inspiring the marginalised communities across the country.

The document said that in 2020-2021 FY the growth of remittance stood at 36.10 percent. However, since the very beginning of fiscal 2021-2022, the income from remittances slightly decreased.

It is expected that, a satisfactory growth of remittance will be back on track soon, said the document. Last year alone, workers sent over $22 billion back home, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training data. -UNB







