Upazila Dev Project cost likely to increase to Tk 1261cr  

The cost of Upazila Management and Development Project (UGDP) is likely to increase by Tk 211.50 crore along with the implementation period to extend by two years and 6 months till December 31, 2024.

A proposal for amending project has been sent to the Planning Commission. The total project cost would now stand at Tk 1261cr

Project officials said it could not be completed earlier due to delay in project approval process amid global Covid-19 situation as well as for inability to appoint a consulting firm in time.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We are strict against repeated project revisions. Still some cases have to be considered for practical reasons. However members of the Planning Commission have been asked to seek clarification from the project stakeholders in this regard. Only after proper interpretation can the proposed amendment be recommended.

Sharifa Khan, a former member of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission, who is also in charge of the project, said it was an important local government project and need to be implemented.

The PEC meeting on the project was held on April 27 this year which recommended the approval of the Second Revised Development Project Proposal (DPP) with some changes and then to be sent to ECNEC for approval.

It recommended extending the duration of the project by one year and 6 months but due to practical reason one more year extension was proposed in the second amendment DPP. The Economic Relations Department (ERD) has agreed to this.

The original cost of the project was Tk 1,059.65 crore. The first amendment only extended the term by one year. Through the second amendment, it has been proposed to increase the expenditure to Tk 1,271 crore .

Cumulative financial progress from the start of the project to May this year is a total of Tk 567.50 crore, which is 53.55 per cent of the last approved total project cost. Implementation was targeted between December 2015 and June 2021. But due to non-completion of the scheduled work, the period is now extended to 31 December 2024.

The project funded by the government and JICA was approved on March 1, 2016 at the ECNEC meeting for implementation from December 1, 2015 to June 30 last year at a total cost of Tk 1,059 crore.

Later, the first amendment proposal of the project was approved by the Local Government Department on February 25 last year, without increasing the cost by one year.

The revision of the project was called for additional cost of Tk 144 crore arising out of a rise in foreign currency exchange rates. Apart from this, the expenses of VAT, IT, consultancy, salaries and allowances, office rent etc. have been readjusted.

