Navy emerge unbeaten champion

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Bangladesh Navy emerged unbeaten champions in the Federation Cup Basketball competition beating Dhumketu Club by 68-35 points in the final held today (Monday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
The winners' led the first half by 45-19 points.
In the day's final, Mehedi was the highest scorer with 14 points for the champions while Sazid caged 10 points for the runners-up team.
Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
A total of eight teams, split into two groups, took part in the five-day meet, organized by BBF.

The participating teas are
Group A - Bangladesh Navy, BGB, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.
Group B - BKSP, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force and Cantonians Club.    -BSS


