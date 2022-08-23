Navy emerge unbeaten champion

Bangladesh Navy emerged unbeaten champions in the Federation Cup Basketball competition beating Dhumketu Club by 68-35 points in the final held today (Monday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

The winners' led the first half by 45-19 points.

In the day's final, Mehedi was the highest scorer with 14 points for the champions while Sazid caged 10 points for the runners-up team.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.

A total of eight teams, split into two groups, took part in the five-day meet, organized by BBF.



The participating teas are

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, BGB, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.

Group B - BKSP, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force and Cantonians Club. -BSS











