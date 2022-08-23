Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

KARACHI, AUG 22: Express pacer Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan's squad for this week's Asia Cup, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Pakistan suffered a major blow at the weekend when Shaheen was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament in the UAE and the following T20 international home series against England with a knee injury. The 22-year-old Hasnain will join the squad from Britain, where he has been playing in The Hundred tournament.

He was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint in Australia's domestic Big Bash League, but was cleared to return in June after remodelling his action.

Hasnain was again embroiled in controversy last week when Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis appeared to question the legality of his action during a match in The Hundred.

The Pakistan squad will reach the UAE later on Monday after winning the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their opening Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan's revised squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. -AFP











