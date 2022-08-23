Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

KARACHI, AUG 22: Express pacer Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan's squad for this week's Asia Cup, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Pakistan suffered a major blow at the weekend when Shaheen was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament in the UAE and the following T20 international home series against England with a knee injury. The 22-year-old Hasnain will join the squad from Britain, where he has been playing in The Hundred tournament.
He was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint in Australia's domestic Big Bash League, but was cleared to return in June after remodelling his action.
Hasnain was again embroiled in controversy last week when Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis appeared to question the legality of his action during a match in The Hundred.
The Pakistan squad will reach the UAE later on Monday after winning the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands.
Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their opening Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.
Pakistan's revised squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia downs Kvitova to claim Cincinnati crown
Rooney says MLS playoff bid 'gone' after 6-0 United loss
Mbappe scores in record time as Ligue 1 hits red cards high
Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title
Lewandowski's first Barca goals see off Real Sociedad
Guardiola warns of Newcastle threat
Navy emerge unbeaten champion
Naim included as Sohan, Hasan ruled out of Asia Cup


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft