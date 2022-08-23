Mahmudullah, Mushfiq important part of team

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three most experienced players in the squad for forthcoming Asia Cup. Mahmudullah recently stepped down as T20i skipper, who had been struggling to perform in this format and containing a very poor strike rate. Muhfiq is also not up to the mark.

The new T20i skipper Shakib still has firm faith on those veteran players and termed them 'important part' of the team.

"These two are very important part of our team and they know it," Shakib told in a press conference at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium on Monday. "They are aware of their responsibilities in the team and their challenges".

Shakib told that Mushfiqur Rahim's wicketkeeping is very helpful for him. He said, "My tasks become easier when Mushfiq keeps wickets. You've very little time in T20i cricket. He can changes different fielding angles easily even without my suggestion. It makes my life easier".

Regarding retrieval of his T20i captaincy Shakib termed him as the 'best option' for the BCB.

"Possibly Nazmul Hasan Papon wants to keep me on pressure. Captaincy provides scope to keep pressure. I think I am the best option to the board for challenging positions. Possibly, for this reason I was picked," he stated.

"I must try to bring something good in the team applying my experiences," he revealed his target.

Regarding supporter's pressure, he urged compatriots to be patient. In this regard, he further said, "People expect much from us. We have very poor records in T20 format and couldn't do well in 16-17 years. We have some scattered successes but no good position and continuity".











