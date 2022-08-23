Video
Domingo trimmed from T20, Sriram to play acting role

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Sports Reporter

Tigers head coach Russell Domingo, Bangladesh Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan. photo: Courtesy

Tigers head coach Russell Domingo, Bangladesh Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan. photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently signed with former Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the technical consultant of Bangladesh men's T20 team and he started be working with the team and will be with the Tigers till the forthcoming T20 World Cup this year in Australia.
It was assumed that the Tigers head coach Russell Domingo is possibly going to be relieved from T20i duty. The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently clued up that they will determine the role of Domingo in a meeting on August 22. In connection with that he sat with coaching staff and BCB officials on Sunday at his BCB office. He sat Sriram and Domingo as well.
After the discussion, Papon revealed the agenda of the meeting to journalists. He said, "As you were informed, we appointed Sridharan Sriram as our T20 technical consultant, we had a sitting with him today".
"We sat with Russell Domingo about our future and we had fruitful discussion. We've given him the responsibilities of the Test and the ODI team. We have separated T20 format," he confirmed.
Will Sriram be the new T20 head coach? Papon informed that there is no head coach and team management will work in the coaching panel including Papon himself.
"We don't have a head coach right now. We have batting coach, spinning coach, fast bowling coach and fielding coach. We have the captain," he divulged.
"We appointed the technical consultant for T20 cricket. He'll make the game plan. So, what's left here for the head coach? We have the team director, Jalal Younus (Cricket Operation's Chairman). I also will be there. What more you need?," he threw counter question.
Regarding Domingo's future work plan Papon again said, "He will look after the games of A-team, he is interested to see NCL games. We discussed with him how to nurture the players outside national team and he placed his requirements to us".
"During discussion, Domingo confirmed that he'll give us a plan. We have a very compact FTP itinerary and it's not possible for anyone to attend all the tours. He'll submit a long plan of action within two or three weeks," he informed.


