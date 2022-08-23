Video
No oil? Don't worry, utilise gas: Shakib

We need to invest for T20 format

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, also Test and T20i skipper, wants more investment for T20i cricket and wants to focus on team strength instead of hurrying for instant successes.
"T20 cricket comes in such a position that it's important for us to invest here so that we can play well," Shakib told journalists in a press conference on Monday at Mirpur. "Because, it'll be the most popular format in the world, I see".
Bangladesh are playing T20i since the emergence of the format but still quaking. Before going to the UAE for playing in the Asia Cup, Shakib told that his aim is to increase improvement graph. He said, "My actual target is to take the improvement graph higher".
"Say, you do well in Asia Cup, become champion but couldn't do well in World cup; then the flow of development is not maintained there. Again, imagine, we are the best side in 2024 World Cup and remain in top four in 2026, then we are a good side. But when we losses in the matches in New Zealand and World Cup after winning the Asia Cup and again we win a series-it is better not to happen this," he explained.
Shakib however, is not interested to make Asia Cup target plan public. "We should play in Super-four. We go to a platform with high hopes but fail to achieve. You (the journalists) start saying that we utter ambitious words before going but fail to do anything. So, let our plans to keep within us. I don't think that things should be revealed," he stated.
"Even if we concede a defeat, we need to play till the end, which will indicate our development," added Shakib.
Shakib earlier told that he wants to take the Asia Cup and tri-nation series in New Zealand as preparatory platform for the World Cup and to do so he wants to focus on won strengths. In this regard he further said, "I don't have oil, so I shouldn't think how to use it rather I have gas and I need to make best plan to utilize it. If we can utilize our strength's properly, I do believe, we are a good team".
"We have about two months before the World Cup and it's a matter to consider the extent of improvement by this time. Some issue may not favour us including injury problem. How we can improve against all odds, is very important," the southpaw stated. The Tigers will depart home for the UAE today and will take on Afghanistan on August 30 in their first Asia Cup group stage match.








